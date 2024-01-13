CALGARY
Calgary

    City moves snow clearing crews to priority 2 routes like Kensington Road, Acadia

    The City of Calgary will be clearing Priority 2 routes this weekend like Kensington Road and Acadia (Supplied/City of Calgary) The City of Calgary will be clearing Priority 2 routes this weekend like Kensington Road and Acadia (Supplied/City of Calgary)
    Snow clearing crews began on Saturday clearing major community and transit routes, like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

    That means plowing snow to the curb lane and applying material as necessary.

    While no snow is in the forecast for the next couple of days, extreme cold temperatures and plunging wind-chill readings are forecast to continue through the weekend.

    Crews are also continuing to work on pedestrian infrastructure such as overpasses, sidewalks, pathways and prioritized bus pads, the city said in a statement Saturday.

    Motorists are advised to watch for potential trouble spots, such as hills, bridge decks and intersections.

    Temperatures are forecast to remain extremely low until Monday.

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

