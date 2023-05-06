City of Calgary extends congratulations to King Charles

The City of Calgary joined cities across Canada on Saturday in extending its congratulations to the new King.

"The Coronation is a significant day, not only of celebration, but to focus ourselves towards new opportunities that bring the world together," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a release.

"This occasion," she added, "provides an important opportunity to reaffirm our city’s commitment to our shared interests with the King, including fighting climate change, advancing Indigenous truth and reconciliation, and honouring religious diversity and multiculturalism."

As part of an initiative launched by Canada's Heritage department, the TELUS Spark building and Arts Commons will be lit in emerald green Saturday, which is the key colour in Heritage Canada's coronation emblem.

We join cities across Canada and the Commonwealth in sending wishes for peace and prosperity to His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on Coronation Day.



In recognition of reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples, Olympic Plaza won't be lit due to its proximity to the Residential School Memorial.

PROVINCE ISSUES STATEMENT