City of Calgary says ‘nuanced’ discussion needed ahead of Famous 5 monument relocation

The future of a famous long-standing monument in downtown Calgary is unclear as renovations to Olympic Plaza get underway.

The 'Women Are Persons!' art installation was unveiled in 1999.

It depicts the Famous Five: Henrietta Muir Edwards, Louise McKinney, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby and Emily Murphy.

The Albertans are seen as pioneers for female rights and champions of a 1929 case that ruled women should be considered "persons" under the law.

However, the large bronze monument is on its way out of the area — likely for good — thanks to the redevelopment of Olympic Plaza.

The project will see a full redesign of the public space and the Arts Commons area next door.

The City of Calgary tells CTV News it is currently working with the Famous 5 Foundation to find a new location, but no final decisions have been made.

Controversial discussion

Complicating the relocation is more recent revelations about the women depicted in the monument.

The individuals in the group are linked to racist and elitist views, and closely associated with the eugenics movement.

They supported the Alberta Sexual Sterilization Act of 1928, which forced the sterilizations of thousands, including a disproportionate number Indigenous women.

The city’s public art lead calls many of the Famous 5’s views on race and disability "controversial, even for their time."

"The controversial aspect of the sculpture is front of mind for us (when finding) a new home," Julie Yepishina-Geller said.

"It’s not about cancelling any point of view or hiding their accomplishments, it’s about celebrating them while having that more nuanced discussion."

Yepishina-Geller has been working closely with the city.

She hints there could be a response piece or a more detailed account of the group’s views included at the installation's new home.

"We would like to be able to tell a more fulsome account of the history of these figures," she said.

"So we’re looking at this opportunity for moving the sculpture as a great way to open up the conversation around our historical figures and what they represent."

Not gone yet

The Famous 5 Foundation’s founder says she’s not ruling out a return to Olympic Plaza post-renovations, despite its unlikely odds.

"As we are, they were women of their time," Frances Wright said. "We say to think about the benefits they brought, weigh it and also use this as a discussion."

Wright believes the statues are still an important and appropriate part of the city’s story: one that deserves to be told.

"They are Canada‘s democratic champions," she said. "Without their initiatives individually in the western provinces, women would not be able to vote."

Construction timelines for the Olympic Plaza Transformation have not yet been finalized, but the design stage alone is expected to run deep into 2024.