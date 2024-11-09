City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection

On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the functionality of the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.

Two options are being presented residents: a diamond interchange and another with a partial cloverleaf. Both have pedestrian and wheeling accessibility with consideration for an overpass and underpass options.

People were given the opportunity to review what was heard during Phase 1 Engagement, review and provide feedback on the concept options, ask the project team questions, and learn about the next steps.

The session was held at the Westwood Community Association which Drew Gnam, who drives through the intersection every day, attended.

“If there was a better flow of traffic, I think there will be a lot of ease in driving through the area,” said Gnam. “From our perspective, both options work because, we're not drastically impacted, we're not cyclists.”

Josh Bolderheij drives through the intersection a few times a week and says change is needed due to the heavy traffic during peak hours.

“It's been a long time coming in terms of trying to change that or convert it to a conventional interchange,” said Bolderheij.

He is in favour of the diamond interchange.

“Without looking in great detail at the roads and whatnot (it) would have the smallest footprint,” he said.

Phase 1

In the spring Phase 1 was conducted where the city heard a desire from residents for:

Community desire to improve pedestrian and wheeling accessibility and connectivity in the area with requests for accessible ramps and connections;

The importance of environmental and green space conservation;

The need to improve traffic flow and intersection safety within the study area; and

Support to keep the temporary access road open. (Strathcona Hill S.W.)

The next open house will be held November 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the Westgate Community Association. After receiving input from residents, the ciity will come back in the Spring of 2025 with the preferred plan. It has still not been approved for construction.