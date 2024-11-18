City of Calgary under snowfall warning as 10 cm expected through the day

The dreamy weather that Calgarians were enjoying for the first portion of November came to a grinding halt Monday morning.

At 2:55 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for Calgary as 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall through the day.

The heavier snow is expected to come in the morning and will ease later, the agency said.

ECCC said the toughest part of the day may be the morning rush hour commute.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Calgary police said between midnight and 8 a.m., 20 crashes were reported to police. Sixteen of those were non-injury while three involved injuries. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run.