City offering 88 cents an hour parking at Chinatown lot to welcome Year of the Rabbit

Lot 888 in Calgary's Chinatown will be offering 88 cents per hour parking for two hour stays until Feb. 20 to celebrate Chinese New Year. Lot 888 in Calgary's Chinatown will be offering 88 cents per hour parking for two hour stays until Feb. 20 to celebrate Chinese New Year.

