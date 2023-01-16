City offering 88 cents an hour parking at Chinatown lot to welcome Year of the Rabbit
The Calgary Parking Authority is celebrating the impending Chinese New Year by reducing the rate at one of its Chinatown lots for the next few weeks.
Until Feb. 20, the first two hours of parking at Lot 888, located near the Centre Street Bridge at 109 Riverfront Ave. S.E., will be priced at 88 cents per hour. Regular parking prices will be in effect after the first two hours of parking.
The discounted rate recognizes the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit and will be available only through the MyParking app or virtual pay machines.
Chinese New Year will take place on Jan. 22.
