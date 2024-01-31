City's plan for rezoning unveiled at Tuesday meeting

The City of Calgary has officially opened the public engagement process for its rezoning plan, a strategy that could change the makeup of the entire city.

The public was able to get a first look at the idea during an information session at the Chinese Cultural Centre Tuesday night.

Under the new plan, some residential communities could be re-designated to allow for higher density housing, part of a strategy to increase supply and help with affordability.

The city is seeking to make these changes in neighbourhoods that currently only allow single or semi-detached homes.

If approved, developers would be able to build row homes, duplexes and "higher intensity redevelopments" that maintain ground level access for all homes.

Experts say if the rezoning is accomplished properly, it would be a positive move for Calgary, but not everyone agrees.

"Not everything and anything across the city is done in a uniform way and there are situations where indeed there is the need to be more sensitive to the way that rezoning or up zoning will actually play out and actually impact the lives of people," said Sasha Tsenkova, an urban planning professor with the University of Calgary.

More in-person and online information sessions are scheduled to take place over the next week and a half.

Once complete, administration will share a report on its findings with council on March 7.

No zoning changes will be made without council's approval.