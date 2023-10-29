City seeks public input on East Elbow Pathway design plans

The city has launched an engagement study in the hopes of improving one of Calgary's oldest neighbourhoods.

The East Elbow Pathway functional planning study is looking for public feedback on ways to make the area safe, beautiful and vibrant for its users.

The area includes the pathway between the Bow River and McDonald Bridge along the east side of the Elbow River.

The feedback will help the city in design development and outsourcing for future funding.

"Are there specific spots that people would like to have a further experience where they sit against the riverbank and enjoy a coffee?" asked City of Calgary transportation engineer Liam May. "So just sort of think how this pathway reflects the vibrancy in Inglewood and Ramsey."

The engagement period will run until November 15. More information can be found on the city's website.