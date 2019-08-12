

CTV News Calgary





The City of Calgary has announced its plans to shutter two of its recreational facilities effective January 1, 2020.

The Inglewood Aquatic Centre (1527 17th Avenue Southeast) and Beltline Aquatic & Fitness Centre (221 12th Avenue Southwest) are scheduled to close for good at the end of 2019. According to the City, the decision to close the centres was based on the age and condition of the facilities that "no longer meet current service level expectations" and that "changing citizen preferences have resulted in limited and declining participation".

The City says the facilities will continue to operate on regular hours for the remainder of 2019 and all fall programs, classes and bookings will proceed as scheduled.