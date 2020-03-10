CALGARY -- City of Calgary leaders will join representatives of the city's largest university to announce the 9 Block safety program targeting the area around city hall.

The University of Calgary's School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape partners in the pilot project.

The 9 Block program will implement "innovative and inexpensive ideas", according to a news release sent Tuesday.

The program, which focuses on public safety in the nine blocks surrounding city hall, hopes to make the region of the downtown core more "safe, welcoming, vibrant and business friendly."

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and University of Calgary President Ed McCauley are among the dignitaries expected to be on hand at the announcement scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. CTV News will bring more details as they become available.