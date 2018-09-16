

CTV Calgary Staff





Clay Riddell, a businessman and part owner of the Calgary Flames, has died overnight.

Riddell was a member of the ownership group for the past 15 years and he was also the founder, president and CEO of Paramount Resources.

In a statement on the Calgary Flames website, Flames CEO Ken King said that he is mourning the passing of a man of 'industry, sports, philanthropy and human decency.'

He was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 2008.