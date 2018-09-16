CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Clay Riddell, co-owner of the Calgary Flames, passes away
Clay Riddell, co-owner of the Calgary Flames and prominent businessman in the city, has died.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 4:58PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 16, 2018 6:05PM MDT
Clay Riddell, a businessman and part owner of the Calgary Flames, has died overnight.
Riddell was a member of the ownership group for the past 15 years and he was also the founder, president and CEO of Paramount Resources.
In a statement on the Calgary Flames website, Flames CEO Ken King said that he is mourning the passing of a man of 'industry, sports, philanthropy and human decency.'
He was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 2008.