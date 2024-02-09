Close to 3,000 students, 80 schools participated in province-wide school walkout against gender policies

The 16-year-old lead organizer of the Alberta-wide school walkout against the province’s proposed gender policies said that an estimated 2,906 students participated in Wednesday’s protests at more than 80 schools across the province.

The walkout was inspired by Leduc, Alta. Grade 10 student Aspen Cervo’s concern for his 13-year-old brother, who’s transgender.

"I'm lucky to grow up in a household where it's safe to be whoever I want to be, but not all kids are lucky like that," Cervo told The Canadian Press in an interview, adding he knows some others who aren't as fortunate.

"Some get rejected or kicked out, and it really hurts you when your own parents basically tell you you're not their kid anymore."

Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, students walked out of their schools to take part in demonstrations against policies announced by Premier Danielle Smith.

Students from Calgary's Western Canada, Crescent Heights, William Aberhart and Henry Wise Wood schools opted in to the protest, among others.

They were joined by teens in Okotoks, Airdrie, Cochrane, Lethbridge, Edmonton and Leduc.

