Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary

Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.

Calgary police say a disturbance at 68 Street and Applewood Drive S.E. was reported around 11 a.m., apparently prompted by a number of $20 bills floating around in the street.

Officials say people were running around, picking up the money.

Responding officers managed to collect $5,000 in $20 bills.

It's not know how much money was actually lost or where it came from, but police are now looking for the rightful owner of the money they recovered.