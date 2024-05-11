CALGARY
    • Coachella Valley ends Calgary’s AHL season as Firebirds blank Wranglers 3-0

    The Wranglers season ended Friday night when they lost 3-0 to Coachella Valley. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers season ended Friday night when they lost 3-0 to Coachella Valley. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    The Wranglers managed 31 shots on Coachella Valley goaltender Chris Driedger Friday night, but none of them went in and now their season is done.

    The Firebirds defeated Calgary 3-0 in a game played in Palm Springs, eliminating the Wranglers from the 2024 American Hockey League playoffs.

    Coachella prevailed in the best-of-five series by winning three in a row after dropping the series opener.

    Cale Fleury, Shane Wright, and Devin Shore scored for Coachella Valley.

    It was the second year in a row that the Wranglers were eliminated by the Firebirds.

