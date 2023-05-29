Coaldale, Alta., man arrested after allegedly firing BB gun at other driver

RCMP seized a pellet gun made to look like a 1911 pistol from a Coaldale man last week. (Supplied/RCMP) RCMP seized a pellet gun made to look like a 1911 pistol from a Coaldale man last week. (Supplied/RCMP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina