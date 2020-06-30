Advertisement
Cochrane RCMP need help locating man wanted for domestic assault, breach of emergency protection order
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 9:14AM MDT
Police are asking for help from the public to locate Wyatt Robert Boden, 36, of Red Deer.
CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP is asking for help to find a Red Deer man wanted for assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and breaching an emergency protection order.
Police were called to the Bow River area in Cochrane on June 25 for reports of a domestic assault. Following an investigation, police charged Wyatt Robert Boden, 36, with a number of offences, including:
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Forcible confinement
- Uttering threats
- Breaches of a probation order
- Breaching an emergency protection order
Police are now asking for help from the public to locate Boden. He is described as:
- 84 kilograms (185 pounds)
- 188 centimetres (6-2) tall
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.