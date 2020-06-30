CALGARY -- Cochrane RCMP is asking for help to find a Red Deer man wanted for assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and breaching an emergency protection order.

Police were called to the Bow River area in Cochrane on June 25 for reports of a domestic assault. Following an investigation, police charged Wyatt Robert Boden, 36, with a number of offences, including:

Assault causing bodily harm

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats

Breaches of a probation order

Breaching an emergency protection order

Police are now asking for help from the public to locate Boden. He is described as:

84 kilograms (185 pounds)

188 centimetres (6-2) tall

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



