Cold, mild, then frigid end to the week

CALGARY -

Clouds clear Sunday night leading into a sunny and below seasonal Monday.

Warmer air moves in after that bringing milder conditions closer to the long term average with periods of sun and cloud.

A chance of flurries or light snow begins Wednesday night, marking the beginning of a major cool down.

Temperatures throughout Thursday drop steadily, reaching the minus mid-twenties overnight. That downward trend continues through Boxing Day with morning temperatures approaching -30 C.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: -12 C, wind chill -18

Overnight: Mainly clear, -19 C, wind chill -25

Tuesday:

Sunny morning, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon

Daytime high: -2 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -7 C

Wednesday:

Mix of sun and cloud

Daytime high: -2 C

Overnight: Chance of flurries, -7 C

Thursday:

Chance of flurries or light snow

Daytime high: -7 C, afternoon temperature falls to near -15 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -23 C

Friday: