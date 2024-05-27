'Complete surprise': Alberta woman wins big on April Lotto Max

An Okotoks woman who won $100,000 on a lottery ticket says she doesn't yet know how she'll spend the money.

Joyce O’Neill's windfall came from an April 12 Lotto Max and Extra draw.

"I had to scan it again and again to be sure of what I was seeing," she said in a Monday news release.

O’Neill says she buys Super Packs weekly, but was still shocked to find she had actually won.

"It was a complete surprise,” she said.

O’Neill purchased her ticket at the High River Co-op on First Street East.

She won by matching the last six numbers on the Extra draw: 6323920.

The town of Okotoks is located roughly 15 kilometres south of Calgary.