Construction work near Lake Louise expected to cause delays this summer

Drivers heading to Lake Louise this summer can expect some delays as construction crews work to improve and upgrade the main road leading to the popular tourist destination.

Parks Canada started work this week to improve Lake Louise Drive – a road that attracts over one million vehicles per year.

The project is expected to continue through the summer.

The road connects the community of Lake Louise to Moraine Lake Road and the Lake Louise lakeshore.

“This project will provide long-term benefits for visitors, residents and wildlife,” Parks Canada said in a news release.

“Lake Louise is a busy area in the summer and we ask visitors to be patient and prepare for delays while the construction is underway.”

Visitors to the area can expect single-lane alternating traffic and delays of up to 30 minutes on Lake Louise Drive.

Parks Canada notes delays could be longer during peak visitation periods, during the summer months and on good weather days.

A map shows the construction area on Lake Louise Drive for the summer of 2024. (Source: Parks Canada)

Crews will be working on several repairs along the road, including:

Resurfacing asphalt and repairing roads;

Roundabout construction at the existing intersection of Sentinel Road, Fairview Drive and Lake Louise Drive;

Traffic flow changes to improve pedestrian safety and efficiency;

Improvements to the Fairview day-use area; and

Updating signage, line painting, lights and arrows.

Construction work will take place Monday to Saturday during daylight hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m., with occasional night work.

Parks Canada noted that while roads are busy in Lake Louise during the summer, the climate and weather mean construction can only be completed during this timeframe.

“Summer in Lake Louise is short, with stable warm and dry conditions only lasting from the end of May until early September,” Parks Canada said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, this timeframe overlaps with the busiest time for visitation, but these improvements and repairs are critical.”

Parks Canada said shuttles and public transit will be the best option to get to the area this summer. Visitors who want to visit Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are encouraged to plan ahead to book reservations on Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit or private commercial transportation.

Traffic on Lake Louise Drive has increased by approximately 70 per cent over the past 10 years, according to Parks Canada.