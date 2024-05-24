Construction work near Lake Louise expected to cause delays this summer
Drivers heading to Lake Louise this summer can expect some delays as construction crews work to improve and upgrade the main road leading to the popular tourist destination.
Parks Canada started work this week to improve Lake Louise Drive – a road that attracts over one million vehicles per year.
The project is expected to continue through the summer.
The road connects the community of Lake Louise to Moraine Lake Road and the Lake Louise lakeshore.
“This project will provide long-term benefits for visitors, residents and wildlife,” Parks Canada said in a news release.
“Lake Louise is a busy area in the summer and we ask visitors to be patient and prepare for delays while the construction is underway.”
Visitors to the area can expect single-lane alternating traffic and delays of up to 30 minutes on Lake Louise Drive.
Parks Canada notes delays could be longer during peak visitation periods, during the summer months and on good weather days.
A map shows the construction area on Lake Louise Drive for the summer of 2024. (Source: Parks Canada)
Crews will be working on several repairs along the road, including:
- Resurfacing asphalt and repairing roads;
- Roundabout construction at the existing intersection of Sentinel Road, Fairview Drive and Lake Louise Drive;
- Traffic flow changes to improve pedestrian safety and efficiency;
- Improvements to the Fairview day-use area; and
- Updating signage, line painting, lights and arrows.
Construction work will take place Monday to Saturday during daylight hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m., with occasional night work.
Parks Canada noted that while roads are busy in Lake Louise during the summer, the climate and weather mean construction can only be completed during this timeframe.
“Summer in Lake Louise is short, with stable warm and dry conditions only lasting from the end of May until early September,” Parks Canada said in a news release.
“Unfortunately, this timeframe overlaps with the busiest time for visitation, but these improvements and repairs are critical.”
Parks Canada said shuttles and public transit will be the best option to get to the area this summer. Visitors who want to visit Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are encouraged to plan ahead to book reservations on Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit or private commercial transportation.
Traffic on Lake Louise Drive has increased by approximately 70 per cent over the past 10 years, according to Parks Canada.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
'We recognize there's more to do': Trudeau responds to U.S. senators' defence spending letter
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Statutory release revoked for man guilty in Thorsby gas owner's death
Mitchell Sydlowski is back in prison after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend while intoxicated while on parole.
-
Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
-
Alberta Aviation Museum to negotiate with city on ownership of historic Hangar 14
The Alberta Aviation Museum says it is about to begin negotiations with the city on the future ownership of Hangar 14.
Lethbridge
-
Maintenance work shuts down Lethbridge online services this weekend
People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.
-
Bandits claim Alberta Cup with 7-3 defeat of Crusaders
The Brooks Bandits were hoping to make a little history Wednesday night.
-
31-year-old man wanted by Lethbridge police turns himself in
A Lethbridge man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants turned himself in to police, the LPS announced in a media statement Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley sentenced to 29 months in jail
A high-risk sex offender who disappeared from a Vancouver halfway house last fall – sparking a 10-day manhunt – was sentenced to 29 months in prison in Vancouver provincial court Friday.
-
Michael Stipe photo of Kurt Cobain sets personal record at Vancouver auction
Before Michael Stipe was known the world over as the lead singer and lyricist for the multimillion-selling rock band R.E.M., he was taking pictures. And while his outsized music career has since overshadowed his visual pursuits, the 64-year-old set a personal sales record earlier this month at a private art auction in Vancouver.
-
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
Vancouver Island
-
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
-
Michael Stipe photo of Kurt Cobain sets personal record at Vancouver auction
Before Michael Stipe was known the world over as the lead singer and lyricist for the multimillion-selling rock band R.E.M., he was taking pictures. And while his outsized music career has since overshadowed his visual pursuits, the 64-year-old set a personal sales record earlier this month at a private art auction in Vancouver.
-
Search for truth goes on, regardless of killer Robert Pickton's fate, say victims' advocates
Advocates for alleged victims of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton say they remain focused on getting justice for the women, as Pickton lies in a Quebec hospital in a coma after being attacked in prison.
Saskatoon
-
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
-
Jeremy Harrison resigns as Sask. Gov't House Leader over allegations he brought gun to legislature
Sask. Party member Jeremy Harrison says he will resign as Government House Leader, revealing he brought a gun into the legislative building a decade ago.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after two people stabbed on city bus
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed on a city bus Thursday night.
Regina
-
Jeremy Harrison resigns as Sask. Gov't House Leader over allegations he brought gun to legislature
Sask. Party member Jeremy Harrison says he will resign as Government House Leader, revealing he brought a gun into the legislative building a decade ago.
-
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
-
Sask. first responders speak out following social media posts of accident scene
Yorkton Protective Fire Services is asking the public to have some compassion when taking photos and videos during the aftermath of accidents.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
-
Ford thanks Ottawa as minister cites 'deep concerns' over Toronto's decriminalization
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking the federal government for rejecting Toronto's long-stalled pitch to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs.
-
'It was devastating': Ontario mother denied boarding flight with her family after ticket mistake
A dream vacation for an Ontario family quickly turned to frustration when a mother’s name on a ticket didn’t match the name on her passport, meaning she was left behind while her husband and two children flew to France.
Montreal
-
Montreal cyclists continue to skirt rules despite 4-year-old getting hit
Ten days after a four-year-old girl was struck by a cyclist while crossing Jeanne Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau borough, another video was posted showing multiple cycling infractions on the same stretch of road.
-
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
-
Helicopters, impersonations and squeezing through the fence: a brief history of Quebec prison escapes
Friday's warrant for prison inmate Yacine Zouaoui, 32, is the latest in hundreds of reported prison breaks in Quebec. Sometimes, they just walked away; sometimes they went through a fence, and twice they used a helicopter.
Atlantic
-
Elementary school worker charged with sexual offences involving children in Lunenburg, N.S.
RCMP in Lunenburg, N.S., has charged a male elementary school worker with sexual offences involving four children after a lengthy investigation which began in October 2023.
-
Sarah McLachlan announces tour stops in Halifax, Moncton
Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan will return to her hometown of Halifax this fall during the Canadian leg of her latest tour.
-
RCMP believe deceased man was driver in fatal P.E.I. collision
The RCMP has completed its investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of four people in Marshfield, P.E.I., last December.
Winnipeg
-
Rain, snow hit parts of southern Manitoba as system moves north from the U.S.
Parts of southern Manitoba have been hit by a lot of rain, and even snow, as a low-pressure system moves in from the United States.
-
Manitoba RCMP shoot and kill man allegedly assaulting woman in car
A 51-year-old man was fatally shot by RCMP on a Manitoba highway Friday morning.
-
Health information of hundreds of Manitobans accessed inappropriately: Shared Health
Hundreds of Manitobans had their personal health information "inappropriately accessed" over an eight-month span Shared Health has learned following an investigation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in death of gosling in city west end
A 68-year-old Ottawa man is facing animal cruelty charges after a gosling was allegedly stomped to death outside a business in Kanata.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Barrhaven Thursday night
Ottawa police say a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven has died from her injuries.
-
Ottawa woman, 39, facing child pornography charges
A 39-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges related to child sexual exploitation following an online tip.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
-
Northern Ont. police find dog hanging from a tree, owner charged with cruelty
A 39-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with animal cruelty following a disturbing discovery in the city Thursday evening.
-
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
Barrie
-
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
-
Arrest made in 2022 fatal shooting of woman in Alliston, Ont.
Police have made an arrest nearly two years after a woman was allegedly gunned down in front of her Alliston, Ont. home.
-
Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
Kitchener
-
Five people taken to hospital and 26 displaced after Cambridge fire
More than two dozen people have been forced from their homes after a fire ravaged an apartment building in Cambridge.
-
Ontario to start expansion of alcohol sales in convenience and grocery stores this summer
Alcohol sales in Ontario will be enhanced in grocery stores and expanded to convenience stores this summer, a year-and-a-half sooner than expected, following a deal that will see the Ontario government provide The Beer Store up to $225 million for the early rollout.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' transferred more than $500K on video game platforms as recently as March: bankruptcy report
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski has transferred more than half a million dollars on video gaming platforms in a series of transactions made as recently as March, a new bankruptcy report shows.
London
-
Federal ministers visit London to tout proposed pharmacare program
The Liberal government says it is open to adding more medications to the list of drugs covered by its proposed pharmacare program.
-
Person arrested twice for walking near a school with a weapon
A 26-year-old from Woodstock is charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose one count of fail to comply with probation order.
-
'Their life still needs to be celebrated': Photographers sought to capture dying newborns with their families
Volunteers are needed for a London group with a heartfelt mission. It consists of photographers who tastefully capture the final moments of dying newborn infants with their families.
Windsor
-
Arrest warrant issued for Erie Street shooting suspect
Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a dispute on Erie Street East earlier this week.
-
Search continues for missing swimmers in Windsor
The search continues Friday after a report of a possible drowning at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.
-
$80,000 fine handed to Windsor construction company after workers injured
A Windsor construction company has been fined $80,000 after a workplace injury.