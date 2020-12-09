CALGARY -- Contemporary Calgary announced Wednesday that it will close Thursday, three days ahead of the date mandated by Premier Kenney Tuesday, when he announced new restrictions in an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"While we are permitted to remain open through Saturday, December 12, we have decided to close the gallery effective this Thursday, December 10," the gallery said in a release issued late Wednesday afternoon.

The art gallery will remain closed for at least four weeks.

Contemporary Calgary's visitor engagement coordinator Signy Holm will be reaching out to people who have reserved tickets over the next four weeks, to discuss options, such as donating the ticket purchase to the gallery, rescheduling visits, upgrading tickets to a $20 annual membership, or issuing a full refund.

"While being open has its challenges during a pandemic, it has been uplifting to see visitors engaging with our Yoko Ono and Omar Ba exhibitions," it said. "We will continue to monitor updates from the province and hope to reopen again as soon as it's safe to do so."