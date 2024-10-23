Contentious housing development raises concerns over creosote, not density

A proposed inner-city apartment complex development by Anthem Properties is raising concerns for some residents of Hillhurst and West Hillhurst.

But it's not because of density; it's what lurks below the surface.

"We are determined that no building will take place, no digging will take place, until we have really firm answers," said resident Helen Henderson.

The proposed three-building, four- to six-storey and 269-unit complex would be built at the old site of the CBC along Westmount Boulevard N.W.

An old wood-preserving facility on the south side of the Bow River that operated for a century left behind around two million litres of creosote.

It seeped into the ground and migrated under the Bow River to the communities on the north side.

The plume, however, is deep beneath the earth's surface.

"It is quite deep," said Dr. Court Sandau, an expert in environmental chemistry and owner of Chemistry Matters.

"It sort of follows the bedrock and it's going to be metres below the surface."

Sandau says the developer will have to be careful with how deep they dig.

"If the builder is cognizant and they do take the appropriate precautions, that shallow depth that they are digging to hopefully should be above the creosote plume," he said.

He says it shouldn't have severe impacts.

"It takes high concentrations and prolonged exposure in order to see those adverse health effects from an inhalation point of view, where you're breathing in something," Sandau said.

Anthem says it will need to dig about three metres deep to get its single-storey parkade built, leaving 1.2 metres above ground.

"We are working with Alberta Environment," said Rose-Mary Damiani, Anthem's director of development.

"There is an approved risk management plan for this site and that's through Alberta Environment. We're currently talking to them about that site, about that plan, and reworking it or amending that plan to speak to the building form that's now proposed."

Damiani says it is monitoring the site.

"So, the risk management plan for this site does include testing, reporting, monitoring and exposure control protocol," she said.

Area councillor Terry Wong says the city is aware of the plans proposed for the site and possible impacts.

"We have spoken with the developer about how it is that they're going to be able to build without impacting the soil underneath," he said.

An open house at the Hillhurst-Sunnyside Community Association took place Wednesday evening.

Residents received an update on the development permit from Anthem.

If the proposal is approved by the city, construction could start as early as next summer, wrapping in 2028.