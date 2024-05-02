Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished

LETHBRIDGE -

The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.

But a group of contractors hopes to preserve the building and convert it into a multi-use centre, including adding 23 one- and two-bedroom units, expanding a church and adding community spaces.

"Much of this well-maintained building is pre-cast concrete and designed to last for generations," said Jarrad McCoy, a Milk River-based contractor.

"It has a fresh roof that should last another 40-plus years, handicap accessibility, high-quality doors and windows. ... This would be ideal for young families and professionals to call home."

In a town short of rental units, retired Milk River doctor Lisa Lewke-Bogle says the project would fill a number of gaps in the community.

"This project would be a godsend," she said.

"Everybody wants to sell and nobody wants to rent and people coming into the community aren't always ready to commit to purchasing property."

Both Lewke-Bogle and McCoy say more housing options would also help grow the town and attract outside investors.

In order to stay on track with its timeline and pre-existing contract, Horizon School Division, which operates Erle Rivers, says the building is set to be demolished.

The Alberta government is planning to build a $24.7-million K-12 school on a new piece of property in the town.

The demolition of the existing school has a price tag of $850,000.

In August, the group met with town council about the proposed plan.

The group says council was on board.

After the meeting, the group met with Horizon, who the group says ultimately decided on continuing with the demolition despite an investor's offer of $250,000 to save the school.

"The board has decided to proceed with demolition given the deteriorating condition of the building, the pre-existing signed contract between the board, Alberta Infrastructure and the general contractor, the need to adhere to pre-existing timelines and the significant costs and risk to the board regarding possible salvage at this point in time," a statement Horizon board chair Marie Logan said.

But supporters say they haven't been able to get a clear answer as to why the board won't consider the plan.

"When you're in a position of leadership, one of your key responsibilities is to listen," said Bob Bogle, a former MLA for Milk River.

"You need to sit down with the people you've been elected to represent and listen to them and you can't listen if you don't meet.

"All those potential investors and developers are asking for is an opportunity to sit down, meet and be heard."

Horizon went on to say the board intends to dispose of the bare land to the town following the demolition process, so the town can make decisions regarding future development.

Which McCoy says then has the potential to be turned into residential properties.

It's a step he's calling unnecessary.

"New construction of this quality of institution-grade building starts around $300 a square foot," he said.

"Even new residential construction is around $200 a square foot, if you're lucky. To retrofit some of these units would be half of that ... about $100 a square foot."

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the province takes the directions set by the school boards on how best to use schools.

"They are in the best position to decide how to manage their budget, save costs and operate their facilities," a statement from his office said.

The group hopes to meet with the town and school division again before the building is torn down.