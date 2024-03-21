Controversial MLA Chelsae Petrovic named parliamentary secretary by LaGrange

Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic has been given a new post, but it’s causing some controversy.

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange is being criticized for naming Petrovic as the new parliamentary secretary for "health workforce engagement."

Petrovic is a former licensed practical nurse who became mayor of Claresholm in 2021, then MLA in 2023.

She made waves last year during an appearance on a podcast, when she seemed to blame heart attack victims for their condition.

She later released a statement saying she should have chosen better language, but did not apologize.

Thursday, she said she stands by that statement.