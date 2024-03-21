CALGARY
Calgary

    • Controversial MLA Chelsae Petrovic named parliamentary secretary by LaGrange

    Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic is seen in a photo on her website. Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic is seen in a photo on her website.
    Share

    Livingstone-Macleod MLA Chelsae Petrovic has been given a new post, but it’s causing some controversy.

    Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange is being criticized for naming Petrovic as the new parliamentary secretary for "health workforce engagement."

    Petrovic is a former licensed practical nurse who became mayor of Claresholm in 2021, then MLA in 2023.

    She made waves last year during an appearance on a podcast, when she seemed to blame heart attack victims for their condition.

    She later released a statement saying she should have chosen better language, but did not apologize.

    Thursday, she said she stands by that statement.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News