CALGARY -- Christian Ouellette, found guilty in connection with a fatal double shooting in the parking lot of a southeast Superstore, has filed a notice of appeal claiming significant issues occurred during his trial.

The Calgarian is requesting that he be acquitted of his May 14, 2020 convictions on first-degree murder and second-degree murder offences. Failing an acquittal, Ouellette is calling for a new trial.

Oullette received a life sentence with parole ineligibility for 25 years for the first-degree murder conviction and 15 year for the second-degree murder conviction.

According to the documents filed June 3, Ouellette's appeal request is based on his claims regarding the trial that include:

Bias on the part of the presiding judge

Evidence was ignored or downgraded

The inclusion of inculpatory evidence during the trial

Interactions between a CPS member and witnesses outside the courtroom

The fact that his Jordan application — a request for a stay of charges when a trial in unreasonable delayed — wasn't heard until after the conclusion of his trial

None of Ouellette's allegations have been proven in court.

Colin Reitberger and Anees Amr were killed in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore in the 4700 block of 130th Avenue S.E. on the evening of May 21, 2017.