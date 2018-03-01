A man wanted by police for allegedly assisting with the sale of a gun that was used in the homicides of Colin Reitberger and Anees Amr last spring has been charged with weapons trafficking.

Reitberger and Amr were shot and killed in the parking lot of a southeast Superstore on May 21, 2017.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, of Calgary was charged with two counts of first-degree murder last June.

In December, police put out an appeal to the public to identify anyone who may have helped Ouellette procure a gun or who may have interacted with him before and after the murders.

Blaise Delaire, 26, is now charged with one count of weapons trafficking for his part in homicides. He is expected to appear in court on March 27, 2018.

Police believe the incident was the result of a dispute between Reitberger and Ouellette involving drug trafficking and that Amr was an innocent victim.

Investigators continue to search for the driver of a red SUV and say Ouellette was dropped off by the vehicle at a gas station on Freeport Blvd, N.E. after the homicides.

The vehicle is described as:

Red Dodge Durango SLT

Likely a 2004 to 2006 model

Sunroof

Police will provide an update on the investigation at a news conference at 11:00 a.m.

More to come…