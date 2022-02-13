Cooler, more seasonal temperatures ahead

The new week begins with daytime temperatures closer to seasonal.

The next system makes its way from B.C. Monday with flurries beginning in east-central Alberta in the morning and spreading across the province through the afternoon, reaching Calgary mid to late afternoon and pushing into southern Alberta early evening.

This could begin as rain showers, transitioning to light snow later in the evening and tapers off Tuesday morning.

Generally, a few centimetres of snow are expected to fall across the province with totals closer to 5-10 cm over the mountain parks.

Thanks to warmer ground temperatures, Calgary is unlikely to see much accumulation.

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon rain or snow showers

Daytime high: 2 C

Overnight: Chance of flurries, -3 C

Tuesday:

Sun and cloud, wind gusty at times, NW 30 gusts 50 km/h

Daytime high: -2 C

Overnight: Chance of flurries, -8 C

Wednesday:

Sun and cloud, chance of mid-day flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Overnight: Clearing, -7 C

Thursday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -6 C

Friday: