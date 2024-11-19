Corb Lund turns up volume over proposed coal mining in Crowsnest Pass area

He's been a vocal opponent to coal mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rockies for years, and more recently, a proposed project at Grassy Mountain.

On Tuesday night, Alberta country music star Corb Lund used his platform to turn the volume up on the issue, just as Crowsnest Pass residents voted on whether they want coal mining in their backyard.

Lund played a sold-out benefit concert in Blairmore, with money going to Crowsnest Headwaters, a local group committed to protecting the area.

"I live here. I'm a sixth-generation Albertan. I personally drink the water. So does my family, so do my friends, so do our animals. And so, this is something that's very personal and in my backyard," Lund said.

"Of course I'm going to use my platform for it."

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) accepted an application from Australia-based Northback Holdings for coal exploration on the Grassy Mountain site.

The AER had previously rejected the project because of its environmental impact.

About 150 people took in the concert.

This is not the first time Lund has used his music to bring awareness to the issue.

On Tuesday, Crowsnest Pass residents also voted on the coal mining referendum.

Lines sometimes stretched outside the door at the community centre in Blairmore.

Even though it's non-binding, the municipality wants to know if residents want the Grassy Mountain project or not.

Residents we spoke to are divided on the topic.