Costs for third bridge in Lethbridge surge past estimates

A new report on a proposal to build a new bridge over the Old Man River in Lethbridge suggests the project will cost taxpayers much more than earlier estimates.

This week, Lethbridge city council voted to unanimously accept an administration submission on the new bridge project, which would see a third vehicular traffic bridge in the city's south end.

The bridge would connect University Drive West with Scenic Drive South and cost between $200 and $300 million based on recent estimates.

Officials said this week that taxpayers would be seeing a large increase on their tax bills as a result.

"Should an additional bridge be built, the average residential property taxpayer could face an increase of between 14.5 per cent and 22.1 per cent (based on a $200 million to $300 million cost estimate) for their municipal portion of the tax rate," the city wrote in a release.

"The tax implication for the potential Third River Crossing was part of a Council inquiry and Administrative response in January 2022."

Last year, the city had a price tag of between $175 and $200 million for the project but said it would "maximize the use of any external grants" to help pay for it.

The city added it would also taken on a debt burden, starting in 2030, for approximately 15 years.

However, other payment options such as public-private partnerships, toll rates and other funding structures are still being discussed.

The proposal has long been a source for discussion in Lethbridge and it was even included as a plebiscite question during the last municipal election.

"Council is very aware that the topic of a third motor vehicle bridge is always a major discussion point in the city," said Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

"We acknowledge that 60 per cent of voters who responded 'yes' to the non-binding ballot question at the 2021 municipal election may not have been fully aware of the potential costs and many other factors involved with a future project of this scope.

Hyggen thanked the administration and Stantec, the firm tasked with creating the report, for the review that will be used to "determine any further next steps."

"I’m looking forward to working with the province regarding a potential path forward for an additional bridge."

If the project goes ahead, the bridge is expected to be completed in 2029 and fully operational by 2030.

According to traffic data compiled for the city, Lethbridge will require a third bridge sometime between 2030 and 2040.