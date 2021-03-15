CALGARY -- A dog walker chased a cougar off after the animal attacked their pet near the Mount Kidd RV Park on Sunday, prompting a warning from Alberta Parks and the closure of a section of the Bill Milne Trail in Kananaskis Country.

Officials said the cougar jumped out of some bushes and pounced on the dog, believing it was prey.

"The owner ran toward the cougar yelling and screaming," read a statement from Alberta Parks.

"The cougar released the dog and retreated. The dog was injured, but it survived the attack. The owner of the dog was physically unharmed, but understandably shaken by the incident."

As a result, a closure is in place from the Mount Kidd residence area south to the Highway 40 junction and a cougar warning is in place from the Kananaskis Golf Course to Wedge Pond.

The province lists several tips for staying safe in cougar country, including:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs, and;

Keep your pet on a leash.

More information on cougar safety is available online.