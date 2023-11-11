Cougars lose 1-0 heartbreaker to Cape Breton in U Sports semi-final

The Mount Royal Cougars men's soccer team ran out of magic Friday afternoon, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Cape Breton Capers in the U Sports national semi-final.

After a scoreless first half, the deciding goal came in the 72nd minute of play, on a perfect strike by Owen Shepard who beat Aidan Dumoulin to give the hosts a late lead.

🚨MSOC: Owen Sheppard of @gocapersgo scores in the 72nd minute of the game take the lead!



🚨MSOC: Owen Sheppard de @gocapersgo marque dans la 72ieme minute du jeu et prend l’advantage!@gocapersgo: 1@MRUCougars: 0#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/61AyqeuLKk — U SPORTS Soccer (@USPORTS_Soccer) November 11, 2023

Unfortunately for Mount Royal, that was the only goal in the game so the number one-seeded Cougars won't win gold at this year's nationals.

Sunday, they'll battle it out for bronze against the UBC Thunderbirds, who they defeated last weekend to claim the Canada West title.

Cape Breton will take on Montreal for the national championship.