CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cougars lose 1-0 heartbreaker to Cape Breton in U Sports semi-final

    The Cape Breton Capers celebrate scoring the go-ahead goal against Mount Royal Friday in the U Sports national semi-final. The Capers won 1-0. (Photo: X@USports) The Cape Breton Capers celebrate scoring the go-ahead goal against Mount Royal Friday in the U Sports national semi-final. The Capers won 1-0. (Photo: X@USports)

    The Mount Royal Cougars men's soccer team ran out of magic Friday afternoon, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Cape Breton Capers in the U Sports national semi-final.

    After a scoreless first half, the deciding goal came in the 72nd minute of play, on a perfect strike by Owen Shepard who beat Aidan Dumoulin to give the hosts a late lead.

    Unfortunately for Mount Royal, that was the only goal in the game so the number one-seeded Cougars won't win gold at this year's nationals.

    Sunday, they'll battle it out for bronze against the UBC Thunderbirds, who they defeated last weekend to claim the Canada West title.

    Cape Breton will take on Montreal for the national championship.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News