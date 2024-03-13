Council votes down pitch to put proposed rezoning rules to plebiscite

Following a special meeting, city council has decided not to hold a plebiscite on Calgary-wide zoning changes.

The motion was defeated in a rare Wednesday afternoon meeting.

The meeting was called last-minute by Mayor Jyoti Gondek after six councillors co-signed a motion to put rezoning rules to a public vote.

They believe all Calgarians should have a say on the issue.

However, councillors against the idea say a plebiscite would have delayed action on housing and pushed the issue off to the next council.

Councillors against the idea say there was enough public engagement done to go ahead with a planned public hearing next month.

"A land-use bylaw is ours, the zoning history is ours, it's always been our decision and it's a decision that we will have, going forward, to be responsible stewarding. It's ours," said Courtney Walcott, city councillor for Ward 8.

"I believe our administration has done their due diligence in getting the information out and it’s incumbent on us – we have more than a month to inform our constituents and I know many of you are actively engaged in that already," said Evan Spencer, city councillor for Ward 12.

The public hearing will be held on April 22.

It's set to start at 9:30 a.m.

You can also submit your thoughts to council ahead of time through the city’s website.