Calgary council voted against approving 11 new suburban communities Tuesday night. The proposal, by a group of developers, was rebuffed by a 13-1 vote after city officials told council that Calgary already has a healthy and competitive supply of new housing.

In 2014, council approved 14 new developments, several of which have not been built yet.

The developments would have been built on the outer edges of Calgary. The developers can present their case again in 2022.

With files from Camilla di Giuseppe