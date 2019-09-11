The countdown is on for Calgary fans of Jolllibee, the wildly popular Filipino fast food restaurant that’s opening its first Calgary location in just over a week.

Opening is scheduled for September 20, at 999 356th Street NE, in the Pacific Place Mall.

The chain, which launched around four decades in the Philippines, is famous for its crispy chicken and sweet spaghetti.

Courtesy Instagram@jollibee

They recently opened their first Alberta franchise in Edmonton, in late August, producing a frenzy among Jollibees lovers: hundreds lined up as early as 6:30 a.m. on opening day, with one person camping out for three days.

The chain plans to expand throughout North America, with a target of opening 100 franchises by 2023.