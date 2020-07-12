CALGARY -- While Calgarians made the best of the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, there's something to look forward to for next year.

Paul Brandt, the winner of multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, will be returning to the Stampede Stage and will perform on all 10 nights of the 2021 event alongside the Young Canadians.

"The Stampede holds a special place in my heart, having strong roots here. I was proud to headline the Grandstand Show during the Stampede’s Centennial year – a year of transition as we moved forward into a new century," says Brandt in a release. "I’m thrilled to headline for a second time as we transition from 2020 to 2021 with optimism and hope – after a year off, the Bell Grandstand Show will be bigger and better than ever."

Calgary Stampede officials welcome Brandt's addition to the 2021 show and is sure audiences will enjoy the performance he will help create.

"Having Paul Brandt headline the show just feels natural. We’re welcoming a member of the Stampede family," said Rod Tate, the Calgary Stampede's director of programming.

Brandt most recently performed for Calgarians in an online performance for July 1. He joined other Calgary musicians Lynn Olagundoye, T Buckley, Chad Van Gaalen and Bebe Buckskin for the show.

He was inducted into the Canadian Country Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tickets for the 2021 Bell Grandstand Show will be on sale in the fall.