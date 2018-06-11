Calgarian Paul Brandt has taken his rightful place alongside the list of distinguished country musicians inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame at Studio Bell following Monday’s plaque ceremony.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Brandt. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized and given that pat on the back for the work that we’ve been doing for over 20 years now. It’s so much fun. I’m having the time of my life.”

The singer’s humility was on full display during the ceremony as he quickly scanned the previous recipients of the honour. “I don’t even want to look at the other names on there because I’ll get way too nervous,” chuckled Brandt. “It’s mind blowing for me. These are people that I’ve looked up to my entire career.”

Brandt has no plans to rest on his laurels as his latest single ‘All about her’ has cracked the top ten on the country charts and he’s itching to resume touring.

In addition to the induction, Studio Bell is scheduled to open The Paul Brandt Legacy Collection: YYC to BNA on Friday, June 15. The exhibit will allow visitors an opportunity to retrace the steps along Brandt’s career path and was created over the last three years by a partnership involving Mounty Royal University students and the singer. “To go through and see all of it together now, it’s a great representation of our efforts in music and their hard work in pulling it altogether, and I can’t wait to share it with the rest of the world.”

Brandt says it’s a single shirt that truly shines for him amongst all of the memorabilia on display.

“I performed at the youth talent showdown at the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede and I did Garth Brooks cover tunes and my mom made me my own Garth Brooks shirt. It’s a great display of that shirt that she made and a picture of the night that I won that really kicked off my career.”

The ceremony was followed by a private concert for contest winners where Brandt made a surprise announcement.

“I’m so stoked that the Canadian Country Music Awards are coming back to Calgary in 2019,” said Brandt. “It’s going to be a great party. We’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

On the week of September 2, 2019, Calgary will host several days of events, including dozens of musical performances at locations around the city, culminating in the awards show.