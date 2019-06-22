The court has ruled against a proposal from Hockey Calgary to change the boundaries of a number of hockey associations in the northwest quadrant of the city.

Earlier this year, a group of concerned hockey parents filed a lawsuit challenging the decision made by Hockey Calgary to redraw boundaries and reduce the number of hockey associations in the city from 14 to 11.

After a hearing on Friday, Justice John McCarthy ruled in favour of the parents, setting aside Hockey Calgary's decision.

The ruling stated that due to bylaws, a hockey association could not be dissolved without their agreement.

However, any member associations that mutually agree with the boundary change will be allowed to proceed as planned.

Hockey Calgary, in a statement on Friday night, said it is "greatly disappointed by the decision."

"The fact that 82 per cent of our membership supported the March 18 boundary decision at our recent AGM (June 18, 2019), gives the board confidence that we acted in the best interests of our members. We still believe that the proposed decision was the right decision for the future of Hockey Calgary and the goal of providing an equal opportunity for all 14,500 players."

The body said the decision was in the best interest of players because it would have leveled the playing field for everyone.

Hockey Calgary says information regarding the registration process for the 2019/2020 season will be released early next week.