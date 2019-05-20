

CTV News Calgary





Hockey Calgary’s plan to redraw its boundaries and reduce the number of minor hockey associations in the city from 14 to 11 has been temporarily halted by the courts.

A judge has granted an injunction after a group of nine hockey parents launched a legal challenge of Hockey Calgary’s ability to make such drastic changes.

According to the group, the organization’s new boundaries would dissolve or drastically alter several associations including the Northwest Warriors, Glenlake and Calgary Saints ahead of 2019/2020 season.

Under the injunction, the hockey parents and Hockey Calgary have until Friday, June 21 to resolve the issue or they will return to court.