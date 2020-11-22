CALGARY -- McDonald's Canada is warning Calgarians after an employee at a restaurant on Macleod Trail S.E. tested positive Saturday.

Officials say a worker employed at the McDonald's on 3912 Macleod Tr. S.E. notified them about the positive test on Nov. 21.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," the company wrote in a statement.

As a result, all crew members who were in close contact of infected worker were being told to self-isolate.

McDonald's says the employee worked their last shift on Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to noon. It advises all customers who dined there during that time to take proper precautions.

"For any guests, who may have visited the restaurant on November 18, please take direction from the experts at Alberta Health Services by visiting their website at https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/."

The location has since reopened to the public.