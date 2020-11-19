CALGARY -- Two McDonald's locations in Calgary have reopened but customers are being asked to follow the direction of Alberta Health Services after confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to McDonald's Canada, the restaurant at 177 Country Hills Blvd. N.W. (Country Hills) and the store at 3660 12 Ave. N.E. (Franklin) were closed after an employee at each store tested positive.

Both restaurants closed to the public on Nov. 18 after management received word of the COVID-19 cases. Workers who were in close contact with the employees have been asked to self-quarantine.

The Country Hills employee who tested positive last worked on the afternoon of Nov. 13 while the Franklin employee's most recent shift ended on the morning of Nov. 16.

Customers who visited the restaurants on these days are encouraged to visit the Alberta Health Services website and monitor their symptoms.

McDonald's Canada says the restaurants were thoroughly sanitized and cleaned before reopening to customers.