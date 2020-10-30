CALGARY -- Three employees at the Bowden Institution in central Alberta have become ill with COVID-19, CTV News has learned.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed the cases in the workers and said all the patients are self-isolating at home. It did not confirm where they worked in the facility but said no inmates are presenting any symptoms at this time.

Testing is being offered to all inmates at the prison, but it is up to them to decide whether or not to take that precaution.

"We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are monitoring the situation closely and diligently, and continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures," the CSC wrote in a statement.

"We continue to actively screen employees entering our institutions and at Bowden all employees and inmates are equipped with medical masks and other appropriate personal protective equipment, as needed."

Health personnel are also available inside all of the CSC institutions across Canada to monitor and treat inmates as needed.

"We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping our employees, inmates and the public safe. We will continue to work with our public health partners, as well as engage with unions in taking the necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety."

This is the fourth correctional facility in Alberta to report cases of the illness.

This week, two staff members at the Drumheller Institution tested positive for COVID-19 while more than 100 people are sick in connection with an outbreak at the Calgary Correctional Centre.

Alberta Health also reports a current outbreak at the Edmonton Remand Centre, but current case numbers are not immediately available.