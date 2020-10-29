CALGARY -- The outbreak at Calgary Correctional Centre grew Thursday to 100 inmates and 18 staff members, Alberta Health Services reported.

That's up from 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases when the initial outbreak was reported Oct. 22 and 65 cases earlier this week.

Among those confirmed cases, six who tested positive have been released and are self-isolating at home.

The correctional centre said they were released because they completed their court-mandated sentences, but on the understanding that they self-isolate, as per the province's COVID-19 guidelines.

Public health officials will follow up following the conclusion of the isolation period.

AHS said the increase in inmate numbers stems primarily from re-swabbing inmates who previously tested negative on Oct. 27, under the directive of the medical officer of health.