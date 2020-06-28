CALGARY -- Albertans who've been advised to follow a multitude of health recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic are being reminded to keep a number of things in mind for Canada Day later this week.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, posted some advice about observing the holiday on social media.

I know leading into Canada Day, many of us would like to have BBQs & potlucks. We’ve seen a single BBQ spark a wide number of cases. Shared containers & serving utensils can spread #COVID19AB. This year, encourage everyone to bring their own food & drink to celebrations. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 28, 2020

During her update last Thursday, Hinshaw said while many Albertans have seen a relaunch of certain facets of the economy, "COVID-19 is still very much a threat."

She said as people plan their Canada Day celebrations, there are a number of things Albertans can consider to minimize risk of infection.

"Make sure you keep at least two meters, about the length of a hockey stick away from people outside your household, or cohort family, wash or sanitize your hands after touching common touch surfaces, wear a mask, when distancing is not possible."

While celebrating outside within your cohort would be the best option, Hinshaw says if Albertans want to observe the holidays with others, they should avoid enclosed areas like backyards and opt for open areas like parks or other greenspaces.

There are also a number of things families should avoid this Canada Day.

"Please avoid barbecues and potlucks because shared containers and serving utensils can be a source of infection. This year it's a good idea for everyone to bring their own food and drinks. And if anyone disagrees with that, you can blame me for that recommendation."

Hinshaw added there have been a number of times since the start of the pandemic that a single infected person has resulted in spreading the illness to a number of others.

"The virus is still here. And we know gatherings can help to spread it always watch for COVID-19 symptoms in yourself and others who rely on you for their care," she said.

"COVID-19 loves a party, so we can't let our guard down. We truly are in this together, and we need to make sure we protect each other as much as possible."

According to the most recent data, there have been 7,996 confirmed cases in Alberta and 520 of those are active cases.

The Edmonton zone has 242 active cases while the Calgary zone has 216.

While more than 7,300 Albertans have recovered, 154 patients have died.