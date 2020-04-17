CALGARY -- Millrise Seniors Village is the latest long-term care centre in Calgary hit with an outbreak of COVID-19.

West Coast Seniors Housing (WCSH), the Vancouver-based operating company for the retirement home, confirmed in a Facebook post that two residents have tested positive and have been placed in self-isolation.

In an unrelated case, a staff member has also tested positive and is self-isolating at home.

“We recognize that this news will raise the level of concern and anxiousness among residents and family members,” the Facebook post read.

“But please know, the health and safety of your loved one is our top priority and we are doing everything possible to ensure they are being cared for in the best manner possible.”

Not everyone agrees, however.

A family member of a resident at Millrise, who wishes to remain anonymous, sent an email to CTV News noting that not everyone was informed of the outbreak.

“People need to know and not all family members of the residents here are on Millrise Village’s email updates list,” the email read.

“The email (Millrise Seniors Village) sent says NOT to forward it to anyone else. However, in the interests of full disclosure, this information should not be restricted.”

WCSH has now issued an apology on Facebook.

“Thursday was a difficult day and we tried our best to manage as much direct family communication as possible. But we know there are a number of you who heard nothing and that simply wasn’t good enough,” read the post.

The management team now promises to send out daily updates. It says it will adhere to the latest advice of public health officials to reduce the risk of infection or transmission of the virus.

Visitors at Millrise are now restricted, staff members are limited to working at that one location and everyone is screened and has their temperature checked before entering the building.

Staffing levels at the home have also been impacted, with fewer resources made available to kitchen service.

Managers and front line workers were able to provide an emergency meal service on Thursday and will now receive additional help, through appropriate protocols from a sister site.

The hope is to return to regular meal service at Millrise by Saturday.

Outbreak at care home in Hillhurst

Management at the Extendicare Hillcrest care home have also confirmed two team members and two residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The care home, located in the northwest community of Hillhurst, confirmed that it also has three pending resident swabs and five pending staff swabs.

Wayne Pederson, the facility’s regional manager of support services, says 12 residents have now been isolated to their rooms and are being provided meals with tray services.

“I spoke to the residents ahead of time when I was placing tables in their rooms,” Pederson said in an email.

“We know this is a difficult situation for all — residents, family members, friends, teams members — and we appreciate your support while we work through this together."

The facility says it will be following all guidelines from public health officials and increasing cleaning, especially of high-touch surfaces.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 214 coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities in Alberta, including 32 deaths. The McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in south east Calgary accounts for 21 of those deaths.