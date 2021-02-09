CALGARY -- What's known as the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 could become a dominant strain in the province by March 4, according to projections by a Calgary researcher.

"It’s very concerning because once it becomes dominant then it spreads much, much faster than the old one," said Dr. Gosia Gasperowicz, a developmental biologist analyzes case data to forecast future cases.

Gasperowicz is conducting the modelling independent from her work at the University of Calgary.

First identified in the UK, B117 is more contagious and spreads 40 to 50 per cent faster than the original strain.

"In matters of weeks we can get to thousands of daily new cases and then it will be super, super difficult to control it," said Gasperowicz, who said the projection of spread was determined prior to the easing of restrictions in Alberta that began this week.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 100 variant cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Alberta, some not linked directly to travel. This includes 96 of the UK variant and seven of the variant first identified in South Africa.

Variant strains of the virus have now been discovered in seven provinces. Ontario had its first case of a variant from Brazil.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed concerns Tuesday.

"I think we're all worried about the arrival of new variants and the impact that could have even as we are working hard to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Trudeau. "There are real questions about what the impacts, these variants will have both on the spread of COVID-19 and on the impact of vaccines.

Alberta’s top doctor has expressed her concerns regarding the variant.

"It's not inevitable that the variant strain would become the dominant strain," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Albert's chief medical officer of health, on Monday. "It really depends again on all of us, and continuing to work together to prevent the spread,"

Hinshaw says there are additional containment measures in place.

"We've dedicated a highly experienced tracing team at Alberta Health Services to mitigating spread of the variants and we are making sure that additional steps, such as double testing and post contacts and additional isolation measures are in place."

According to Gasperowicz, what could potentially stop the variants from becoming dominant strains is a strict supported lockdown similar to what was utilized in New Zealand and parts of Australia.

She said tight quarantines rules for interprovincial travellers and international travellers would be required to prevent the arrival of additional cases.

The province says no variant cases have been identified in schools to date, but the Alberta Teachers’ Association is watching the data closely.

"I’m very concerned about what that could mean in terms of our communities and then what that could mean for our schools," said Jason Schilling, ATA president.

Schilling says he has voiced concerns about strengthening existing protocols to the minister of education.

"We want to make sure that we have the best possible plan in place to address the variants because it could be a real game changer," explained Schilling. "We have been talking to government about making sure that we are addressing things like class size so that we can make some of our largest classes smaller so that students are better able to socially distance.

"We need to also have a conversation about ventilation about getting better PPE into schools if this is the case, if the variant should take hold."

Schilling said conversations need to happen to consider whether scenarios need to change to have fewer people in schools at one time and whether more staff need to be hired to keep schools clean.