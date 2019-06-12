

A litter of coyote pups and their parents took up residence in a rock wall in the northwest community in May and residents have been keeping an eye on them.

Hassaan Majid captured a video of five of the pups as they played and chased each other through the community earlier this week.

City officials say the public should keep a respectable distance. They are also monitoring known coyote dens in Aspen Woods, Nose Hill and Panorama.

