CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crash on Stoney Trail near Deerfoot Trail

    Drivers heading east on Stoney Trail had to be detoured onto Deerfoot Trail as emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a semi crash on Dec. 2, 2024. (Supplied) Drivers heading east on Stoney Trail had to be detoured onto Deerfoot Trail as emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a semi crash on Dec. 2, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    A transport truck crashed on Monday morning, shutting down a section of eastbound Stoney Trail.

    Officials were called to the scene near Deerfoot Trail shortly before 6 a.m.

    The truck rolled onto its side because of the crash and fluid appears to be leaking from the vehicle.

    As of 6:30 a.m., a section of Stoney Trail was closed.

    The cause of the crash has not been determined.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.

    opinion

    opinion Are you overpaying for subscriptions? It's time for an audit

    From streaming platforms and apps to gym memberships and meal kits, subscriptions are convenient, but it's easy to overlook how much you're spending. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers tips on how to audit your subscriptions to save money.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News