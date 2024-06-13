CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cross-examination for undercover officer who testified Coutts accused wanted to kill

    Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. An undercover police officer is set to face more cross-examination today at the murder-conspiracy trial of two protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. An undercover police officer is set to face more cross-examination today at the murder-conspiracy trial of two protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    An undercover police officer is set to face more cross-examination today at the murder-conspiracy trial of two protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

    Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiring to murder police officers at the blockade.

    The blockade ran for two weeks in early 2022, tying up traffic at the busy Canada-United States border crossing for two weeks to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

    The two men were arrested after Mounties found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in the area.

    The undercover officer, who can't be identified, has outlined several conversations she had with Olienick as she and a colleague portrayed themselves as supporters of the convoy.

    The officer has told court that Olienick described the RCMP as the “arms” of Canada’s “devil” prime minister and he said if police tried to break up the blockade he would kill them all.

    Olienick, the officer said, expected police would make sure he didn’t survive the blockade.

    "He said he wants to kill them all," she testified.

    "If they come into Coutts, he said that he will slit their throats."

    Olienick's lawyer suggested the officer, who made no recordings of the conversations, didn't take exact notes and may have misinterpreted what was said about slitting throats.

    "His statement, I'm going to suggest -- if the police bring more recruits they will slit their own throats," said lawyer Marilyn Burns.

    "I'm suggesting there is another interpretation than simply the people at Coutts slitting the police throats."

    Olienick and Carbert are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

    Carbert's lawyer, Katherin Beyak, was to continue her cross-examination Thursday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News