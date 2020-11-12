CALGARY -- If you have your eyes set on the holidays, a shopping centre north of Calgary is offering a unique experience while staying in line with all the COVID-19 health protocols.

Holiday Haven, hosted by CrossIron Mills, features a variety of holiday activities that can help families enjoy the season while staying safe at the same time.

The market includes gifts from local artisans and Christmas tree retailers as well as food trucks and ice carvings.

Families will also be able to meet some fluffy sled dogs, organizers say.

The event will be taking place outdoors and officials say all other health protocols in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed.

"We worked very closely with local health authorities to develop safe holiday programs that capture the magic of the season," says Neha Khare, marketing and tourism director for CrossIron Mills in a release.

Other activities, such as family mini-portrait sessions, will be offered inside the mall. Reservations are required, but all proceeds will go to benefit the Airdrie Food Bank.

Khare adds that relationship between the mall and health authorities will remain in place throughout the event.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and comply with the protocols and guidelines established by public health and government authorities, including potentially revising programs at the guidance of public health authorities."

Holiday Haven runs between Dec. 3 and 21 from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

ANNUAL SALE IN KENSINGTON BRZ

If heading north of the city is too far of a trek, Calgarians are also invited to visit the shopping district in Kensington for their annual event aimed at supporting local businesses.

The late night shopping event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19, between 5 and 9 p.m.

Organizers say participating retailers will be offering a number of specials for shoppers while musicians, light displays and even the jolly old elf himself Santa Claus will be setting the mood for the season.

Physical distancing requirements will also be in place during the event.

According to recent data from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, just 21 per cent of entrepreneurs in Alberta are enjoying regular sales figures and 45 per cent are losing money every day they are open.

The group says now, more than ever, consumers need to support local businesses.