CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestone

CTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw has reached a major milestone in her health battle.

Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.

The veteran broadcast journalist went on leave in November after she was diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer.

She's undergone 30 radiation treatments and two rounds of chemotherapy.

In that time, Laidlaw has been a vocal advocate for early screening and listening to your body.