'Dangerous' pit bull on the loose in southwest Calgary: CPS
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 9:39PM MDT
City of Calgary Bylaw Services van. Sunday June 6, 2021 (CTV News Calgary)
CALGARY -- Animal services is searching for a white pit bull loose in southwest Calgary that police are calling “dangerous.”
At 6:42 p.m., CPS sent out a warning on Twitter, saying a white pit bull was loose near 17 Avenue and 37 Street SW.
The dog has bitten two people, according to police.
If you see the dog, police say to keep your distance and call Animal & Bylaw Services or Calgary police at 403-266-1234.